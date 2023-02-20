WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER: Big Return Expected To Take Place On Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2023

Twitter account @WRKDWrestling is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of RAW on USA Network.

The source recently reported Lita’s return to RAW ahead of her appearance. Stratus had been booked for RAW a few times over the last few weeks but her return was delayed.

Stratus is rumored to be returning to be teaming with Lita and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tags: #wwe #raw #trish stratus

