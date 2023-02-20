SPOILER: Big Return Expected To Take Place On Tonight's WWE RAW

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Twitter account @WRKDWrestling is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of RAW on USA Network.

The source recently reported Lita’s return to RAW ahead of her appearance. Stratus had been booked for RAW a few times over the last few weeks but her return was delayed.

Stratus is rumored to be returning to be teaming with Lita and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA.

