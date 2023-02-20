Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Big Title Match Set

WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. This will serve as the post-Elimination Chamber edition of the flagship broadcast.

We know the broadcast will feature WWE Hall of Famer Edge challenging WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in the main event. The match was made after Theory issued an Open Challenge following Saturday’s Elimination Chamber.

WWE has announced the following for the show:

- Fallout from Elimination Chamber

- Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler

- WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against WWE Hall of Famer Edge