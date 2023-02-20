WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nick Aldis Reveals He Has An Idea For a Podcast

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2023

Nick Aldis is now one of the hottest free agent since leaving NWA and he has revealed that he has considered hosting his own podcast.

Aldis was asked about launching a podcast in an interview with AdFreeShows, and he noted he had an idea for one.

“It’s funny, I almost texted Conrad [Thompson] because I have an idea for a podcast I want to do,” Aldis said.

“I’ve got an idea for one I could do that would allow me to basically do what I really like doing, which is like digging in and really talking shop with other guys who I find really interesting on the subject, like people who I love having conversations with. And I’ve got an idea of sort of a format that I think would be pretty cool so I am going to do that, I don’t know where I’m going to do it. I just got the germ of the idea sort of percolating away at the moment.”

Tags: #nwa #nick aldis

