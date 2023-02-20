WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Seth Rollins vs. The Miz Added To Tonight’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2023

WWE has announced Seth Rollins is to go up against The Miz on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. The official preview: 

Seth “Freakin” Rollins squares off against The Miz on The Road to WrestleMania
With the Road to WrestleMania well underway, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and The Miz will square off, with both Superstars’ paths uncertain.

The Miz in recent weeks has been prying into Rollins’ opinions about Social Media Megastar Logan Paul. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Paul interfered in the Elimination Chamber Match, costing The Visionary a chance at the United States Championship.

With Rollins as irate as he is regarding Paul, what kind of Rollins will we see tonight as he faces The Miz?

SPOILER: Big Return Expected To Take Place On Tonight's WWE RAW

Twitter account @WRKDWrestling is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of RAW on [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 20, 2023 03:38PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #the miz #seth rollins

