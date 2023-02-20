Update On Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy was arrested in June 2022, for driving without a license and being three times over the legal DUI limit. He was suspended without pay by All Elite Wrestling, and entered a rehab facility.

PWInsider reports that Hardy will make a scheduled court appearance this week for a pre-trial hearing. The hearing will take place on Thursday at 1:30 PM in Florida. Hardy is ordered to appear, and this will be a case management conference.

Jeff Hardy has previously been arrested on similar charges in March 2018 and October 2019, making this a third strike in a state which has now become a felony offense.