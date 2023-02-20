WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTO: Former WWE Tag Team Superstar Attended Elimination Chamber

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2023

A former WWE Superstar was in the crowd at Saturday's Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event.

Former WWE Superstar JTG, one-half of Cryme Tyme was watching the big event from the audience at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

During the show, JTG snapped took a photo of himself in the crowd and tweeted the picture along with a caption, "I legit felt like a kid last night."

 

