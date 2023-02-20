WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Major Names Rumored For WWE Hall Of Fame 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2023

Two Major Names Rumored For WWE Hall Of Fame 2023

News has emerged regarding a possible indictee for the 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony, WrestleVotes has told GiveMeSport that Vince McMahon likely isn’t going to be inducted this year although a former WWE Champion could well join.

"Vince McMahon ‘is not going to happen, at least as far as this year. Batista seems like it makes the most sense. It’s kind of owed to him."

Dave Bautista (Batista) was announced for the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic and asked his induction be delayed as he wanted a crowd to see him inducted.

Another name rumored by WrestleVotes is a Japanese legend:

"The Great Muta. I heard that was the trade off. I heard he’s going in as a trade off for the Shinsuke Nakamura match."

