John Cena Set For WWE RAW Return

WWE veteran John Cena is returning to television very soon with an appearance for Monday Night RAW in Boston, MA scheduled.

Cena last appeared on the final SmackDown of 2022 during which he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

The announced in an email that John Cena will be part of RAW on March 6 when the red brand returns to Boston on the road to WrestleMania 39:

“16-Time World Champion John Cena will appear LIVE at TD Garden in Boston, MA for the 3/6/23 edition of Monday Night RAW.

“Don’t miss out on seeing this epic Monday Night RAW on the Road to WrestleMania LIVE!

“Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster”

