WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

John Cena Set For WWE RAW Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2023

John Cena Set For WWE RAW Return

WWE veteran John Cena is returning to television very soon with an appearance for Monday Night RAW in Boston, MA scheduled. 

Cena last appeared on the final SmackDown of 2022 during which he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

The announced in an email that John Cena will be part of RAW on March 6 when the red brand returns to Boston on the road to WrestleMania 39:

“16-Time World Champion John Cena will appear LIVE at TD Garden in Boston, MA for the 3/6/23 edition of Monday Night RAW.

“Don’t miss out on seeing this epic Monday Night RAW on the Road to WrestleMania LIVE!

“Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster”

Follow WNS Director Ben Kerin on Instagram and Twitter!

Update On Beth Phoenix's WWE Roster Status

Since they both returned at Royal Rumble 2023, Beth Phoenix has been appearing on RAW alongside her husband Edge in a feud against the Judgm [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 20, 2023 07:35AM

 

Tags: #wwe #raw #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80710/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer