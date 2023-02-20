Update On Beth Phoenix's WWE Roster Status

Since they both returned at Royal Rumble 2023, Beth Phoenix has been appearing on RAW alongside her husband Edge in a feud against the Judgment Day.

Fightful Select has revealed that Phoenix is reportedly “unassigned” to either RAW or SmackDown on WWE’s internal listing.

This past weekend at the 2023 Elimination Chamber, Beth Phoenix teamed with her husband Edge to defeat Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.