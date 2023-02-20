WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Beth Phoenix's WWE Roster Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2023

Since they both returned at Royal Rumble 2023, Beth Phoenix has been appearing on RAW alongside her husband Edge in a feud against the Judgment Day.

Fightful Select has revealed that Phoenix is reportedly “unassigned” to either RAW or SmackDown on WWE’s internal listing.

This past weekend at the 2023 Elimination Chamber, Beth Phoenix teamed with her husband Edge to defeat Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Source: Fightful Select
