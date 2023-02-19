Jay White Has Been Banished From New Japan Pro Wrestling

Jay White looks to be done with New Japan Pro Wrestling following a loss to Eddie Kingston at Battle In The Valley.

The writing has been on the wall for a while in regard to White departing the promotion. At New Year’s Dash Jay White lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Title to Okada, Switchblade took his anger out on Hikuleo, and challenged the star to a Loser Leaves Japan match. White lost that match at The New Beginning in Osaka 2023.

Now his loss to AEW star Eddie Kingston has cemented the fact he can no longer compete for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Following the match, White was delivering a farewell speech and was attacked by David Finlay who told White "f*ck your era."

WWE and AEW are reportedly both interested in White.