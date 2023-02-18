Bobby Lashley Defeats Brock Lesnar by Disqualification at Elimination Chamber

In the second bout of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar by disqualification after Lesnar delivered a low blow to Lashley while trapped in the Hurt Lock Full Nelson submission.

The Beast and The All Mighty clash at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/3FWD2wwtL8 — WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Once the Women's Chamber match wraps up, the commentators plug Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania and then we head to a commercial break. We return and the commentators send us into another quick break for some reason.

After this, we return inside the Bell Centre in Montreal where Cole and Graves get us ready for our second match of the evening. With that said, we are sent into the video package setting the stage for the rubber match between "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley.

When the package wraps up, we return inside the venue and we see Bobby Lashley in the middle of his ring entrance. "The All Mighty" heads to the ring to a chorus of boos from the Canadian crowd.

Lashley settles inside the squared circle and fireworks and pyro goes off behind him. His music dies down and the fans and Lashley await the arrival of his opponent for this match-up.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of Brock Lesnar's theme music and the crowd goes absolutely insane with the loudest pop of the night thus far as "The Beast Incarnate" emerges and Canada's adopted son makes his way out for the rubber match against "The All Mighty."

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Lesnar run across the ring, pick up Lashley and man-handle him. He runs him into the corner and then explodes out of the corner with a suplex, launching Lashley across the ring.

We hear a loud "Suplex City" chant as Lesnar goes to work on Lashley in the corner of the ring. He sends Lashley flying out to the floor and soaks up the atmosphere inside the Montreal venue before following out to add additional punishment to his opponent.

Lesnar hits Lashley with a big shot and rolls Lashley back into the ring. He follows in after him but is immediately met with a huge spear from Lashley for a close near fall. He waits for Lesnar to get up and then smashes him with a second spear. He stands behind him and waits to apply his Hurt Lock.

Brock finally stands up and Lashley immediately looks to apply the Hurt Lock. Lesnar fights his way out of it and takes over from there. He launches Lashley a few times in a row with F-5s. He goes for the cover but Lashley kicks out after the count of two.

We hear the fans break out in a loud "one more time!" chant. He stands up and plays to the fans and then picks Lashley up for a third F-5. Lashley counters and blasts Lesnar with a spear. Again he waits for Lesnar to get up and looks for the Hurt Lock. This time he gets it in. Lesnar can't get out. He low-blows Lashley. The ref calls for the bell. Lashley wins via DQ.

Winner via DQ: Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar Goes F-5 Crazy On Bobby Lashley, Referee

Lesnar gets up and hits the ref with an F-5 after the match. We get our third loud "one more time" chant. Lesnar throws Lashley out to the floor.

He follows out after him and clears off the commentary table. He picks Lashley up again and F-5s him through a table for a huge pop and a loud "Holy sh*t" chant.

Lesnar drags the ref out of the ring and hoists him up and F-5s him through a table as well.