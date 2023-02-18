WWE Elimination Chamber Live Results & Coverage (February 18, 2023)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

From there, we head inside the ring, where is already enclosed by the massive Elimination Chamber structure. The ring announcer begins running down the rules for the Elimination Chamber match. We then get down to business and the participants for the Women's Chamber match are introduced.

Out first is "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka, to a nice pop from the Montreal crowd. Next out is Carmella. We get the obligatory fan-boy commentary from Corey Graves as she settles into the ring and enters her pod.

Now Raquel Rodriguez's theme hits and out she comes to high-praise from both Cole and Graves. `Nikki Cross comes out next to a surprisingly big pop from the crowd inside the Bell Centre.

Michael Cole points out that the next two women who will make their way to the ring will be the two who actually start off this Women's Chamber bout. The familiar sounds for Natalya's theme hits and out she comes to a huge pop from the Canadian crowd.

Finally, the theme for Liv Morgan hits and the former SmackDown Women's Champion emerges and settles into the Chamber as well. Nattie and Morgan will kick things off in this one, as the rest of the competitors are in their pods until they are released one-by-one.

The bell sounds and we're now officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. We see Nattie and Morgan go at it and then Liv starts to pull ahead. She slams Nattie into the fencing over and over again. She shoves Nattie's face all the way through the chain links.

Natalya starts to fight back. She slams Morgan into one of the pods over and over again. The fans chant "one more time" and Nattie obliges for a big pop. Finally the countdown clock appears and when it sounds down, the buzzer sounds and out comes Raquel Rodriguez.

We see Rodriguez dominate both women by herself. She ends up with both of them hanging off her body at the same time, but is tripped up and slammed into the Chamber fencing. Nattie works over Morgan in the ring while Rodriguez recovers outside the ring.

The countdown clock appears again and this time when it expires, Nikki Cross is let out of her pod. She comes out with a ton of nutjob energy and she immediately splashes all three women in three different corners of the ring.

We see Cross hit a high spot outside the ring on all three women. Rodriguez starts to work her over in the ring and then the countdown clock appears again. When it expires, out comes Carmella. Moments later, Cross smashes Rodriguez through Carmella's pod. She wouldn't leave it until it was smashed. Now she heads over and tries going into another pod.

Raquel Rodriguez ends up taking out Nikki Cross and covering her. Cole and Graves say she kicked out, but in actuality, she was pinned for a three count. They correct themselves and then Nikki Cross is announced as eliminated.

Morgan hits an insane sunset flip on Raquel off the top of the pod. Insanity! The crowd goes absolutely ballistic for that spot. The countdown clock appears again and when the buzzer sounds, Asuka is let out of her pod and she immediately goes after Carmella with a savage attack. The fans chant "Asuka's gonna kill you!"

Moments later we see Asuka with an arm bar on Raquel while she's standing. She escapes and hoists Asuka up. Morgan comes from behind with a big move for a close near fall. She hits a face-planter on Nattie and then a code-red. Nattie takes advantage of a shot from Carmella to Morgan and then locks her in the Sharpshooter.

The double submission ends up fading Morgan, who passed out unconscious. The referee takes a closer look, realizes this and calls it. Liv Morgan is eliminated. Now we see Carmella end up taking out Natalya right after this.

We're down to the final three, which is Asuka, Carmella and Raquel Rodriguez. The three stare each other down and then start to get after it as the noise and intensity from the crowd in Montreal picks up. We see Asuka and Carmella execute a double-pin on Rodriguez and she is now eliminated.

Carmella immediately takes Asuka down and tries getting a quick pin, but "The Empress of Tomorrow" kicks out after the count of two. Asuka ends up getting the Asuka Lock on Carmella, who taps out. Asuka wins the 2023 Women's Elimination Chamber.

Winner: Asuka