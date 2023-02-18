Logan Paul Returns, Helps Austin Theory Retain WWE United States Championship at Elimination Chamber

Austin Theory successfully retained the WWE United States Championship in an incredible match at tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but not without the help of the returning Logan Paul, who attacked Seth Rollins and allowed Theory to get the win.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

United States Elimination Chamber Match

Austin Theory (C) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Montez Ford vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed

The video package for our next match of the evening airs telling the story leading up to tonight's co-main event of the evening, the Men's Elimination Chamber match. This bout will feature WWE United States Champion Austin Theory putting his title on-the-line.

Back inside the Bell Centre, out comes the reigning and defending U.S. Champion Austin Theory. He settles in his pod and his music dies down.

Now Montez Ford, red solo cup and all, makes his way out. One-half of The Street Profits settles inside his pod. The theme for Bronson Reed plays and the big man makes his way out to loud boos from the Canadian crowd.

Damian Priest's theme hits and out he comes. Johnny Gargano's entrance tune hits to bring him out to a nice pop from the Montreal audience. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins is out next as "BURN IT DOWN!" hits the loud speakers. The fans sing along with the theme as he heads to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one, which sees Rollins and Gargano starting the action off in the ring as the first two competitors in the match. The fans are still singing Rollins' theme loudly a minute or two after the bell sounds.

We see Rollins nearly get a Pedigree on Gargano off the ropes, but Johnny Wrestling avoids it. The countdown clock appears on the big screen and when it expires and the buzzer sounds, it is U.S. Champion Austin Theory who is let out of his pod next.

Now we've got Rollins, Gargano and Theory all in the ring duking it out while Priest, Ford and Reed are waiting in their pods. Now we see Theory pull a page out of Carmella's book, as he starts looking to run from the fight and hide in any available pod.

Gargano taunts Theory outside the pod but then on the other side, Rollins enters the pod and locks himself inside with Theory. He smashes Theory into the pod walls over and over again. Gargano locks himself in the pod with both of them and they both smash him off the pod walls.

We see the countdown clock appear again and this time when it expires it is Damian Priest who is let out of his pod. Ford and Reed are still awaiting to be let out of their respective pods. Priest hits a Broken Arrow as soon as he hits the ring. He starts taking out everyone one-by-one.

The countdown clock appears again and when it expires it is Bronson Reed who joins the match. Reed hits a crazy spot where he's got Rollins and Gargano across his shoulders at the same time. He hits a crazy splash and goes for the cover on Rollins but Rollins kicks out.

Reed sets his sights on Priest and he begins bashing him into the pod walls. He goes to work on Theory now and sends him crashing down to the iron grate-like surface outside the ring. As Reed continues to dominate, the countdown clock appears again.

When the clock expires this time, we see Montez Ford let out of his pod, and now every competitor in this Men's Chamber match is now involved in the action. Ford and Theory go to work in the ring and Ford starts to work him over. Ford looks to hit a People's Elbow but Reed takes him out.

Theory hoists Reed up across his shoulders. Reed slides out the back door and he hits a power slam on Theory as he comes off the ropes. Gargano and Reed start to go at it now. Rollins clotheslines Gargano off of Reed's shoulders after leaping off the ropes.

Gargano actually hit a hurricanrana on Reed as he was flipping over after Rollins' clothesline. That was crazy. The fans let them hear it with a loud "This is Awesome!" chant. Ford climbs up the fencing of the Chamber and holds on as Priest and the rest of the guys in the match fight down below.

We see Ford hook his legs on the slanted roof of the fencing of the Chamber and he lets his legs go and comes sailing down upside down, hitting a moonsault on all of the guys down below. That might be the coolest spot in years. Wow.

Rollins hits a Stomp and Ford follows up with a frogsplash off the top-rope on Reed. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. Bronson Reed is the first to be eliminated. Rollins and Gargano end up on top of one of the pods. Rollins bashes the back of Gargano's head on the wall over and over again.

Now we see Seth Rollins hoist Gargano up for a power bomb off the top of the pod. Instead, Gargano hits a counter-hurricanrana that takes out all of the guys down below. The fans react with a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant. This match is turning to next-level-awesome. Like all-time memorable.

Gargano hits a springboard DDT on Theory on the hard iron grate-like floor of the Chamber. Priest takes out Gargano with a big right hand and then hoists him up and hits his Razor's Edge finisher. He goes for the cover and Gargano is pinned and eliminated. Now we're down to the final four in this match.

Priest heads up to chokeslam Ford off the top of a pod, but instead we see Rollins scoop Priest for a powerbomb. Instead of that, Ford hits a crazy blockbuster on Priest off of Rollins' shoulders. He goes for the follow-up pin and gets the three-count. We're down to the final three in this contest now.

We see Rollins and Ford square off and go face-to-face. Ford leads the fans as they sing along to Rollins' theme. Rollins decks Ford and the fight is on between these two. We see Theory re-enter the mix and he and Rollins fight outside the ring ropes as Ford runs and hits a crazy flip, splashing onto both guys.

Back in the ring, we see Ford blast Theory with a big kick. He heads to the top-rope and comes off with an enormous frogsplash, but lands on the knees of Theory. Rollins follows up with a Stomp outside of the ring. He rolls him back in the ring and Theory scores the pin to eliminate Ford. The fans boo. Ford gave an unbelievable performance tonight.

Now we're down to the final two -- Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and defending champion Austin Theory. Rollins hits a crazy spot on Theory and goes for the cover, but Theory kicks out. Now with both guys down a ton of extra officials hit the ring to help Montez Ford up and out of the ring. He appears to be out of it. Rollins and Theory wait it out and continue to recover as Ford is helped out unable to walk on his own.

They go to help Ford down the steps outside the Chamber and Ford staggers and crashes. They help him back up and the camera switches back to the action in the ring. Rollins goes for a Stomp but Theory moves. Rollins hits a Pedigree. He backs into a corner and waits for Theory to get up.

Out of nowhere, Logan Paul hits a flip over the ropes and clotheslines Rollins. The fans loudly boo. A referee gets in Logan's face and tries to get him out of there but Logan side-steps him and blasts Rollins with a big stomp. Logan then locks the Chamber cage door and yells in to Theory.

Theory recovers and backs into the ropes. He notices Rollins is out of it. He heads over and picks Rollins up. He hoists him across his shoulders and spins him and crashes him down over his knee. He goes for the cover and scores the pin. We see Logan Paul pointing and laughing at Rollins as Theory's theme hits. Austin Theory wins the Men's Chamber match and retains his U.S. title. Amazing, amazing match.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Austin Theory