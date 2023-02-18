Edge & Beth Phoenix Defeat Finn Bálor & Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix secured a big victory at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, as the husband-and-wife duo defeated Judgment Day members Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

We head to a quick commercial break and then head to an elaborate WrestleMania goes Hollywood commercial with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. After that, we head back inside the Bell Centre and get ready for our next match of the evening.

As we settle back in the venue, we see MMA journalist Ariel Helwani with Canadian legend and UFC Hall of Fame icon, Georges "Rush" St-Pierre. The commentators plug the official theme song for tonight's premium live event.

Now the video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight's scheduled mixed tag-team match with WWE Hall of Fame power couple Edge and Beth Phoenix teaming up to take on The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

Once the package wraps up, we return inside the Bell Centre and the Judgment Day theme hits. Out comes Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. The duo settle inside the ring and their music dies down.

We hear the theme for "The Rated-R Superstar" and out comes Edge and his wife, "The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix. The two settle into the ring as the fans literally sing loud as humanly possible the lyrics to his theme. The music dies down and it's time to get this one started.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Edge and Balor kick things off for their respective teams. We see "The Rated-R Superstar" establish the early offensive lead and then the ladies tag in.

We see Ripley and Beth go at it for a while and then Dominik Mysterio starts to get involved at ringside. He is chased off to the back but ends up coming back out. We see brass knuckles passed into the ring and they are used by The Judgment Day.

Edge finally gets the hot tag but is blasted with the knucks. Balor then heads to the top rope looking to hit the Coup de Graces on Edge. Beth Phoenix ends up crotching Balor on the top, allowing Edge to recover and head to the top-rope after him.

Ripley gets under Edge and Balor but then Phoenix joins in as well. Beth and Ripley hit simaltaneous power bombs on Balor and Edge. The crowd pops huge. Beth and Rhea look at each other and then charge and knock each other down with clotheslines that connect at the same time.

Now we see Rhea take Beth out to the ring steps. Dom hands her a steel chair. She stands above Beth and hoists the chair up high over her head. Beth moves at the last second and ends up connecting with a Glam Slam on Rhea on the floor.

Back in the ring we see edge hit an Edge-cution and then a suicide dive to take out Dom on the floor. Edge heads back in the ring as Balor is staggering up to his feet. Edge goes for the spear but Balor hits a sling blade instead. Balor now waits for Edge to get up and charges at him, but runs right into a spear. Beth hits her finisher as a follow-up and Edge scores the pin fall victory.

Winners: Edge & Beth Phoenix