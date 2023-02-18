WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle To Undergo Procedure To Relieve Back Pain

During his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle said he will be undergoing a back procedure on March 21. Angle has recently revealed he will be attending WrestleMania for the first time in a while.

“They’re not going to do any fusion or anything like that, thank God," Angle said. "They’re going to clean it out. They’re going to clean all the arthritis out because I have a nerve going down my leg and it’s bothering me. There’s pain in my lower back."

He added, "So, they’re going to clean all that stuff out, take the bone chips out, the calcium and stuff like that. He said I should be good to go after that. He said it might not relieve all the lower back pain, but you’re not going to feel the pain running down your leg.”

WNS wishes Kurt Angle all the very best.