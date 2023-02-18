WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Commentator Has A New Role In NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 18, 2023

During an interview with Brian Jones of PopCulture, Corey Graves revealed he is working with NXT again, and this time with the talent. He also hinted at a return to the ring. Graves said:

“I’ve recently started working with the NXT talent on helping develop characters and things of that nature, and I’ve really enjoyed it thus far. So I’m really looking forward to working with NXT a lot more as the year progresses.”

“I’d like to remind everybody one more time that I have been cleared to compete and I can’t think of a better scenario for me to step back in the ring than alongside my beautiful wife.”

