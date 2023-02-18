WWE Commentator Has A New Role In NXT

During an interview with Brian Jones of PopCulture, Corey Graves revealed he is working with NXT again, and this time with the talent. He also hinted at a return to the ring. Graves said:

“I’ve recently started working with the NXT talent on helping develop characters and things of that nature, and I’ve really enjoyed it thus far. So I’m really looking forward to working with NXT a lot more as the year progresses.”

“I’d like to remind everybody one more time that I have been cleared to compete and I can’t think of a better scenario for me to step back in the ring than alongside my beautiful wife.”