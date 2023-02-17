Big Match Reportedly Almost Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 39

A new match has been all but confirmed by WWE for WrestleMania 39, according to PWInsider.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins is "100% set in stone" for the spectacular which takes place on April 1st and 2nd in Los Angeles.

Paul vs. Rollins has been in the works since Royal Rumble, where Paul eliminated Rollins in the men’s Rumble match. Since then, Rollins has been taking shots at Paul on social media and in interviews so it has been pretty clear the company were going in this direction.

Expect Logan vs. Rollins to be officially announced soon.