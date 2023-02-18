WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall Of Famer Isn’t A Fan Of Japanese Strong Style Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 18, 2023

During his Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed he isn't a fan of the Japanese strong style of wrestling. He said:

On strong style:

“For those who like it, go ahead. Beat the s*** out of each other. You know, there’s no need for it. The fans already know it’s a work, so why are you beating the f*** out of each other? Because you can? You want to show somebody how tough you are? If you want to show somebody how tough you are, go out on the street corner somewhere and pick a fight. You’ll be alright. Don’t put me through it.”

On his preferred style is:

“I’d much rather have a match where two guys are trying to perform and give me their very best, you know what I’m saying? Make it exciting.”

Source: ewrestlingnews.com
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #jake roberts #japanese strong style

