Tony Khan Blasts Ariel Helwani, Calling Him A "Fraud"

Tony Khan slammed Ariel Helwani on social media after the sports journalist made his debut on WWE SmackDown on Friday.

As seen during the broadcast, Helwani was in the crowd to discuss hometown hero Sami Zayn and his upcoming match at Elimination Chamber in 24 hours’ time. Helwani is also a Montreal native.

AEW President Tony Khan wasn't impressed calling Helwani a "fraud" saying he is as much of a legitimate journalist as AEW announcer Tony Schiavone.

“You’re a fraud @arielhelwani You’re as legitimate of a reporter as @tonyschiavone24”

The heat between the pair might go back to last year after Helwani interviewed Khan on MMA Hour and found his lack of response difficult. After the interview Helwani SAID:

"He didn’t want to answer anything. You’re going to come on and promote X, Y, and Z, great. And I’ll play that dance with you. I did, at the beginning. But you got to give us something, to not even tell me how you were feeling.

I’m not asking for specifics, alright fine I am, but is Punk going to wrestle for you, is he coming back, you don’t want to get into it, fine. But tell me how you were feeling. Give me something."

Ariel Helwani has since responded to Khan. He tweeted:

“Thanks for watching, old friend! Can’t wait for our next chat.

(Also, don’t listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You’re a legend in my books.)”

Helwani has long been viewed as pro-WWE.