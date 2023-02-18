Cody Rhodes On Why John Cena Is "The Ultimate Role Model"

In an interview with My Mom’s Basement, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes discussed why he views John Cena as the ultimate role model in pro wrestling and how he would handle being a locker room leader. Check out the highlights below:

On John Cena being the ultimate role model:

“John’s the ultimate role model as far as how he conducted himself. Whether it was with the media, with the fans — the good fans, the more unruly fans, everything. He is the ultimate role model. And before he became a bus guy, I got to drive him around a little bit. He was just talking, but I was in my mind, just writing everything down that he was saying. He was really invaluable as a person to be around.”

On how he would be a locker room leader:

“But I think if you try to copy what he did … everyone’s got to do it their own way. And I think my style of — if I ever was to be somebody that was a locker room leader — would just be to lead by example. I know because my time in management and being an executive, as beneficial as that was to me and as educational as it was to me, sometimes it’s easier to lead by example.”