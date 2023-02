Sami Zayn is hours away from the main event of Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal.

Ahead of the all-important match, WWE uploaded a video of Zayn’s wife, Khadija discussing the bout which she will no doubt be in attendance for.

Khadija spoke about watching Zayn turn on Reigns at the Royal Rumble, and that he deserves all the love that he is getting from the fans.