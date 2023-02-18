Sami Zayn Delivered Non-PG Promo On WWE SmackDown

During Friday's WWE SmackDown in Montreal, Sami Zayn came to the ring to his old music and a hometown welcome ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Elimination Chamber tonight.
The Montreal crowd was especially hot with Zayn delivered some words to Reigns in French, which translated to:
“Roman Reigns, listen to me carefully: tomorrow night, you’re in my f*****g house!”
Hometown Hero@SamiZayn #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/uY3FLu5Qxa— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 18, 2023
⚡ Big Match Reportedly Almost Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 39
A new match has been all but confirmed by WWE for WrestleMania 39, according to PWInsider. Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins is "100% set in ston [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 17, 2023 05:46PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com