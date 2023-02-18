WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Sami Zayn Delivered Non-PG Promo On WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 18, 2023

Sami Zayn Delivered Non-PG Promo On WWE SmackDown

During Friday's WWE SmackDown in Montreal, Sami Zayn came to the ring to his old music and a hometown welcome ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Elimination Chamber tonight.

The Montreal crowd was especially hot with Zayn delivered some words to Reigns in French, which translated to:

“Roman Reigns, listen to me carefully: tomorrow night, you’re in my f*****g house!”

Big Match Reportedly Almost Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 39

A new match has been all but confirmed by WWE for WrestleMania 39, according to PWInsider. Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins is "100% set in ston [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 17, 2023 05:46PM


Tags: #wwe #sami zayn #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80672/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer