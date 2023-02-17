Possible SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Fightful is reporting a number of leaked notes for tonight's WWE SmackDown, which could be spoilers.
- Bray Wyatt is booked for tonight’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Montreal.
- The gear for Uncle Howdy has been brought in for tonight’s show.
- Sami Zayn is backstage at SmackDown and is expected to appear.
- WWE’s prop department kept the damaged Sami Zayn t-shirt from the Royal Rumble to utilize in future segments.
⚡ WWE Wants Kenny Omega To Jump Ship
During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter it was reported by Dave Meltzer that there is a "much bigger major free agent" that WWE want [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 17, 2023 05:35PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com