Possible SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2023

Fightful is reporting a number of leaked notes for tonight's WWE SmackDown, which could be spoilers.

- Bray Wyatt is booked for tonight’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Montreal.

- The gear for Uncle Howdy has been brought in for tonight’s show.

- Sami Zayn is backstage at SmackDown and is expected to appear.

- WWE’s prop department kept the damaged Sami Zayn t-shirt from the Royal Rumble to utilize in future segments.