Possible SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2023

Fightful is reporting a number of leaked notes for tonight's WWE SmackDown, which could be spoilers.

- Bray Wyatt is booked for tonight’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Montreal.

- The gear for Uncle Howdy has been brought in for tonight’s show.

- Sami Zayn is backstage at SmackDown and is expected to appear.

- WWE’s prop department kept the damaged Sami Zayn t-shirt from the Royal Rumble to utilize in future segments.

WWE Wants Kenny Omega To Jump Ship

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter it was reported by Dave Meltzer that there is a "much bigger major free agent" that WWE want [...]

Source: Fightful Select
