WWE Wants Kenny Omega To Jump Ship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2023

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter it was reported by Dave Meltzer that there is a "much bigger major free agent" that WWE wants to sign which is not NJPW star Jay White.

WrestlingNews.co is now reporting that the big name is current AEW star Kenny Omega. His AEW contract is believed to have expired or be up very soon and WWE is looking to make a play to sign the former AEW champion.

Fightful Select is reporting that Tony Khan could add time to Omega's contract because of injuries but that certain thing right now and Omega has good legal representation should he wish to leave.

WWE had an interest in Omega a number of years ago before he joined AEW and Omega himself has always shown the company much respect during interviews. Following Cody Rhodes jumping ship and returning to WWE last year, one should never say never.

We'll keep you updated on this developing story.

Tags: #wwe #aew #kenny omega

