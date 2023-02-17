Vince McMahon Wants $9 Billion For WWE Sale

An interesting report from Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw has revealed Vince McMahon wants a whopping $9 billion for a WWE sale.

The report also notes that Endeavor (owners of UFC) and investors in the Middle East and potential buyers. WWE has also reportedly received a number of offers with the report noting "Larger strategic buyers, such as Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co., may be uneasy taking on a business controlled by McMahon that involves the sometimes messy personal lives of its wrestlers."

WWE will also soon negotiate the media rights for RAW & SmackDown which expire in October 2024, and a sale ahead of that could help bolster their broadcasting deals.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that if WWE sold for $8 billion the following key executives would be in for a big payday:

Vince McMahon $2,552,969,558

Stephanie McMahon $170,842,415

Linda McMahon $50,320,030

Kevin Dunn $24,205,410

Nick Khan $13,837,200

Frank Riddick $10,931,948

Paul Levesque $8,323,822