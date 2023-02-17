WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

NJPW Star Says WWE "Is Knocking Hard On My Door"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2023

NJPW Star Says WWE "Is Knocking Hard On My Door"

It has long been reported WWE is interested in signing NJPW stars Tama Tonga and his brother Hikuleo. Tonga teased a jumping to WWE during an interview with Tokyo Sports recently:

“I’m always the guy at the top. Look what I have accomplished in my short career in Japan. I started the best unit ever, the Bullet Club. I was ostracized. Nobody believed me. But that’s okay. All you need is yourself. All you need is to believe in yourself. I will be the best wrestler. It could be the ultimate legend of New Japan Pro Wrestling, or it could be WWE, because WWE is knocking hard on my door. And I might say, ‘Hello.’”

WWE Has Eyes On Major Free Agent

Rumors are rampant that "Switchblade" Jay White departing from NJPW will lead to him joining WWE, although a new report suggests the company [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 17, 2023 05:05PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #njpw #tama tonga #hikuleo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80664/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer