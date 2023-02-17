NJPW Star Says WWE "Is Knocking Hard On My Door"

It has long been reported WWE is interested in signing NJPW stars Tama Tonga and his brother Hikuleo. Tonga teased a jumping to WWE during an interview with Tokyo Sports recently:
“I’m always the guy at the top. Look what I have accomplished in my short career in Japan. I started the best unit ever, the Bullet Club. I was ostracized. Nobody believed me. But that’s okay. All you need is yourself. All you need is to believe in yourself. I will be the best wrestler. It could be the ultimate legend of New Japan Pro Wrestling, or it could be WWE, because WWE is knocking hard on my door. And I might say, ‘Hello.’”
WWE Has Eyes On Major Free Agent
Rumors are rampant that "Switchblade" Jay White departing from NJPW will lead to him joining WWE, although a new report suggests the company
