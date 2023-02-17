WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Has Eyes On Major Free Agent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2023

Rumors are rampant that "Switchblade" Jay White departing from NJPW will lead to him joining WWE, although a new report suggests the company has eyes on another big free agent.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed a source has told him about a major acquisitions for WrestleMania season and one who is much bigger than White.

Meltzer reported, “It is not clear what is next for White, although one would suspect WWE or AEW would be his next destination, because nothing else would make sense. Those in WWE who would normally know of major acquisitions during Mania season didn’t know about this one and only said that there was a much bigger major free agent in play right now that was internally the priority.”

