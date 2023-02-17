WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mike Tyson Would Rather Appear For WWE Over AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2023

Mike Tyson Would Rather Appear For WWE Over AEW

Mike Tyson might have landed himself in the bad books of AEW with his latest comment.

The boxing legend would like to work with WWE again, as revealed during an interview with The Undertaker on his "Hotboxin" YouTube channel.

Tyson has most recently appeared for AEW, which he revealed pays him more than WWE but he would much rather be on a Vince McMahon show.

Tyson said, "Tony Khan and those guys. These guys wanted to put me on the show and stuff before. But I don't care if they got more money. If Vince puts me on the show, I'd rather go there even though they (AEW) pay more money."

Undertaker responded, "I don't blame you there. It's gonna get much more play. WWE is gonna do it right."

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #wwe #mike tyson

