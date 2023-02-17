Mike Tyson Would Rather Appear For WWE Over AEW

Mike Tyson might have landed himself in the bad books of AEW with his latest comment.
The boxing legend would like to work with WWE again, as revealed during an interview with The Undertaker on his "Hotboxin" YouTube channel.
Tyson has most recently appeared for AEW, which he revealed pays him more than WWE but he would much rather be on a Vince McMahon show.
Tyson said, "Tony Khan and those guys. These guys wanted to put me on the show and stuff before. But I don't care if they got more money. If Vince puts me on the show, I'd rather go there even though they (AEW) pay more money."
Undertaker responded, "I don't blame you there. It's gonna get much more play. WWE is gonna do it right."
⚡ Vince McMahon Wants $9 Billion For WWE Sale
An interesting report from Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw has revealed Vince McMahon wants a whopping $9 billion for a WWE sale. The report a [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 17, 2023 04:52PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com