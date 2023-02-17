WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest On Matt Riddle Returning To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2023

Matt Riddle could soon be on his way back to WWE television following rehab as well as a real-life suspension at the end of 2022.

Riddle is believed that the failed second WWE drug test and the company requested that he take time out to clean himself up in rehab.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had the following to say on Riddle returning:

“Riddle has now been gone more than 60 days, which would be the suspension for a second drug test failure. He wasn’t gone 30 days for the first one, but was gone close to 30 days. His injury angle was 12/5 and they said he’d be gone for six weeks, but we’re not coming up on 11 weeks and on 2/3 he’d have been eligible to return.”

“His name is never mentioned, although when guys are out like that they usually don’t mention them so the return can be a surprise. It does mean the policy has changed because the company didn’t announce the suspension nor did they announce the alleged first one.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 17, 2023 04:52PM


Tags: #wwe #matt riddle

