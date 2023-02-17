Latest On Matt Riddle Returning To WWE

Matt Riddle could soon be on his way back to WWE television following rehab as well as a real-life suspension at the end of 2022.

Riddle is believed that the failed second WWE drug test and the company requested that he take time out to clean himself up in rehab.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had the following to say on Riddle returning:

“Riddle has now been gone more than 60 days, which would be the suspension for a second drug test failure. He wasn’t gone 30 days for the first one, but was gone close to 30 days. His injury angle was 12/5 and they said he’d be gone for six weeks, but we’re not coming up on 11 weeks and on 2/3 he’d have been eligible to return.”

“His name is never mentioned, although when guys are out like that they usually don’t mention them so the return can be a surprise. It does mean the policy has changed because the company didn’t announce the suspension nor did they announce the alleged first one.”