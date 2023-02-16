WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho Files Trademark For His Former WWE Tag Team Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2023

Chris Jericho and The Big Show once used the tag team ring name "Jeri-Show" back in 2009 when they had a run as the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions.

On February 13, Jericho filed a trademark for the name of the tag team for entertainment purposes.

The official trademark filing is below:

“Mark For: JERI-SHOW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Tags: #wwe #chris jericho #big show #paul wight #jerishow

