Chris Jericho Files Trademark For His Former WWE Tag Team Name

Chris Jericho and The Big Show once used the tag team ring name "Jeri-Show" back in 2009 when they had a run as the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions.

On February 13, Jericho filed a trademark for the name of the tag team for entertainment purposes.

The official trademark filing is below:

“Mark For: JERI-SHOW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”