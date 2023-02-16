WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Becky Lynch Appearing Again On Young Rock, MVP On His Inspiration, New WWE Social Media ambassador

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2023

Becky Lynch Appearing Again On Young Rock, MVP On His Inspiration, New WWE Social Media ambassador

– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be making another appearance on NBC’s Young Rock playing the legendary Cyndi Lauper. She shared a set photo for the episode which airs tomorrow night. 

– During an interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, MVP revealed he has modeled his heel manager character on the late WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. 

“In my opinion, the greatest of all time, and the man who I try to pattern myself after and whom I was lucky enough to meet and have some interaction with early in my career, Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan. As a matter of fact, in my diss track to [Bobby] Lashley I even said, ‘Even though your name is Bobby, I got brains like Heenan.’ I think Bobby Heenan was the best to do it because he was incredibly quick-witted, so sharp, had an incredible mind for the game.”

- WWE has announced that Emily Agard will be the social media ambassador in Canada for Elimination Chamber on Saturday. She is Sportsnet’s Plays of the Month and Misplays of the Month.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80653/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer