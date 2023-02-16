Becky Lynch Appearing Again On Young Rock, MVP On His Inspiration, New WWE Social Media ambassador

– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be making another appearance on NBC’s Young Rock playing the legendary Cyndi Lauper. She shared a set photo for the episode which airs tomorrow night.

– During an interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, MVP revealed he has modeled his heel manager character on the late WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.

“In my opinion, the greatest of all time, and the man who I try to pattern myself after and whom I was lucky enough to meet and have some interaction with early in my career, Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan. As a matter of fact, in my diss track to [Bobby] Lashley I even said, ‘Even though your name is Bobby, I got brains like Heenan.’ I think Bobby Heenan was the best to do it because he was incredibly quick-witted, so sharp, had an incredible mind for the game.”

- WWE has announced that Emily Agard will be the social media ambassador in Canada for Elimination Chamber on Saturday. She is Sportsnet’s Plays of the Month and Misplays of the Month.