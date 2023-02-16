WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella Believes She Is The "Most Hated Person In Wrestling"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2023

On the latest Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella opened up about the hate she receives online and says no matter what she does she gets hated.

“Even when it comes to the wrestling industry, I’m the most hated person online. There was literally an article written about it two weeks ago. It is true, I’m the most hated person in the wrestling industry, and it’s so mind-blowing because I’m probably one of the nicest. Beyond that, I am hated for being so misunderstood. If I stick up for the women, I’m hated. If I stick up for myself, I’m hated.”

“The thing that has always been mind-blowing is, I’ve never claimed to be the best wrestler. For some reason, me wrestling and showing passion and love, they hate me for it. It’s like I’m not allowed to be passionate or have love for it. In every industry, there’s an MVP, there’s a champ, there’s the best. In ours, you don’t have to be the best wrestler to be the most popular.”

“I think a lot of people didn’t like my popularity. We get dragged for a lot of stuff. Why should my passion and love be taken away or why should I be hated for it? I love the business so much and I loved being in the ring so much. I never claimed to be the best, and people dragged me as if I’m out there saying, ‘no one can beat me.’ Yes, I am the longest-reigning Divas Champion in history, that’ll never change. It’s not like we were in the Olympics and I got there and won it.”

Tags: #wwe #nikki bella

