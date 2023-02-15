WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Has No Plan To Make Big Changes For WrestleMania 39 Creative

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 15, 2023

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that although creative plans have been tweaked for WrestleMania 39, things are going exactly as planned and there doesn’t look like there will be any big changes unless of course injury or something other gets in the way of creative:

“Almost everything that I’ve heard, in fact, everything that I’ve heard months back — there have been changes from months back, but I would say a month back, everything happened exactly the same [as planned].”

“Every single week, there would be something tweaked in some way. Not big changes, but there’d be tweaked stuff. Now, there hasn’t been.”

Update On The 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 Movie Trailer Parodies

WWE has recently started filming the "movie parody" promos for WrestleMania 39, which will be in the same vain as those from WrestleMania 21 [...]

Source: ewrestlingnews.com
