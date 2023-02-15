Triple H Has No Plan To Make Big Changes For WrestleMania 39 Creative

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that although creative plans have been tweaked for WrestleMania 39, things are going exactly as planned and there doesn’t look like there will be any big changes unless of course injury or something other gets in the way of creative:
“Almost everything that I’ve heard, in fact, everything that I’ve heard months back — there have been changes from months back, but I would say a month back, everything happened exactly the same [as planned].”
“Every single week, there would be something tweaked in some way. Not big changes, but there’d be tweaked stuff. Now, there hasn’t been.”
