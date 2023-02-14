Update On The 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 Movie Trailer Parodies

WWE has recently started filming the "movie parody" promos for WrestleMania 39, which will be in the same vain as those from WrestleMania 21 in 2005.

Insider source @WrestleVotes has provided an update on which trailers will be filmed and who will feature in them.

“I’m told the list below are the planned ‘Wrestlemania Goes Hollywood’ movie trailers:

Miz & Maryse: Top Gun

Rhea / Judgment Day: Stranger Things

Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre: 40 Year Old Virgin

Becky & Seth Rollins: Batman & Joker

The Bloodline: Goodfellas”