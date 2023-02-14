WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On The 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 Movie Trailer Parodies

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 14, 2023

WWE has recently started filming the "movie parody" promos for WrestleMania 39, which will be in the same vain as those from WrestleMania 21 in 2005.

Insider source @WrestleVotes has provided an update on which trailers will be filmed and who will feature in them.

“I’m told the list below are the planned ‘Wrestlemania Goes Hollywood’ movie trailers:

Miz & Maryse: Top Gun
Rhea / Judgment Day: Stranger Things
Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre: 40 Year Old Virgin
Becky & Seth Rollins: Batman & Joker
The Bloodline: Goodfellas”


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

