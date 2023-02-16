Roman Reigns Reaches Another Impressive WWE Milestone

Roman Reigns has broken yet another WWE milestone.

"The Tribal Chief" won a Triple Threat Match at WWE Payback 2020 over Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship.

He would then go on to defeate Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Universal Championship with the WWE Championship to become the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Reigns has now been the Universal Champion for 900 days. He was last pinned in December 2019 when he lost to Baron Corbin at the TLC pay-per-view.

This is the longest WWE World Title reign in 30 years, behind Hulk Hogan’s WWE Title reign which lasted 1,474 days.