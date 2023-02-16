WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Roman Reigns Reaches Another Impressive WWE Milestone

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2023

Roman Reigns Reaches Another Impressive WWE Milestone

Roman Reigns has broken yet another WWE milestone.

"The Tribal Chief" won a Triple Threat Match at WWE Payback 2020 over Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship.

He would then go on to defeate Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Universal Championship with the WWE Championship to become the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Reigns has now been the Universal Champion for 900 days. He was last pinned in December 2019 when he lost to Baron Corbin at the TLC pay-per-view. 

This is the longest WWE World Title reign in 30 years, behind Hulk Hogan’s WWE Title reign which lasted 1,474 days.

John Cena To Executive Produce WWE 2K23 Soundtrack

A 12-track soundtrack was released today via Apple Music. John Cena reportedly curated all tracks to create the “Even Stronger” [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 15, 2023 05:33PM


Tags: #wwe #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80648/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer