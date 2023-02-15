John Cena To Executive Produce WWE 2K23 Soundtrack

A 12-track soundtrack was released today via Apple Music. John Cena reportedly curated all tracks to create the “Even Stronger” soundtrack.

Below is the full track listing for the game scheduled to be released on Friday, March 17, for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

- Metallica – “Sad But True”

- Bizarrap & Quevedo – “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

- Doja Cat – “Vegas”

- Luciano – “SUVs”

- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Can’t Stop”

- Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby – “Ramen & OJ”

- HARDY – “JACK”

- Bullet for My Valentine – “No More Tears To Cry”

- Dei V ft. Omar Courtz – “Dame Lu”

- Letdown. – “Shipwreck”

- IDLES – “Grounds”

- Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott – “Take What You Want”