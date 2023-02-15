WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Matt Cardona Says WWE Return Is "Not His Goal"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 15, 2023

Matt Cardona Says WWE Return Is "Not His Goal"

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Boom podcast, Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) has once again noted that he has no plans to return to WWE. 

“I’ve been saying since I got released from WWE, it’s not my goal to get back there. I’m not doing things, ‘oh what can I do to get WWE to notice me,’ no. I’m trying to create my own path but at the same time, I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to have another WrestleMania moment or wrestle in Madison Square Garden, of course, I do.”

“I lived my dream for over a decade and I wouldn’t be where I am today without WWE. I said it before, that WWE was my developmental and that’s not a shot at WWE. They truly taught me how to be a superstar and that is why I’m thriving in places like NWA, Impact, GCW, and all these other independents.”

Update On The 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 Movie Trailer Parodies

WWE has recently started filming the "movie parody" promos for WrestleMania 39, which will be in the same vain as those from WrestleMania 21 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 14, 2023 01:28PM

Source: ewrestlingnews.com
Tags: #wwe #matt cardona

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80638/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer