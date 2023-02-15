Matt Cardona Says WWE Return Is "Not His Goal"

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Boom podcast, Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) has once again noted that he has no plans to return to WWE.

“I’ve been saying since I got released from WWE, it’s not my goal to get back there. I’m not doing things, ‘oh what can I do to get WWE to notice me,’ no. I’m trying to create my own path but at the same time, I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to have another WrestleMania moment or wrestle in Madison Square Garden, of course, I do.”

“I lived my dream for over a decade and I wouldn’t be where I am today without WWE. I said it before, that WWE was my developmental and that’s not a shot at WWE. They truly taught me how to be a superstar and that is why I’m thriving in places like NWA, Impact, GCW, and all these other independents.”