Vince Russo Is Sick Of Fans Singing Seth Rollins Theme Song

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 15, 2023

Vince Russo Is Sick Of Fans Singing Seth Rollins Theme Song

During his podcast for Sportskeeda.com, former WWE creative writer Vince Russo commented on the fans signing Seth Rollins’ theme song.

“I am so sick and tired of the annoying singing. They did that three times during his in-ring and here are my notes, first of all I’m so sick of these pandering promos, then the crowd is doing the, three times they’re doing the singing. This is all for house shows, this is not TV. You don’t do this on TV because I’m watching this show and I’m like ok bro, this is the tenth person I’ve heard pandering to the crowd and now this is the third time we’re singing during this in-ring. Now it’s freaking annoying. This is house show stuff, not TV stuff.”

On the red boots that Rollins was wearing on RAW:

“He puts these boots on and everybody backstage is cracking up and they think it’s great. He’s trying to pop the boys and you and I are watching saying, ‘what if this does turn into a fight? You’re gonna be able to fight in those? It’s so annoying bro, it is so annoying.”

