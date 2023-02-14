Cody Rhodes Calls John Cena "The Ultimate Role Model"

Cody Rhodes has high praise for WWE icon and veteran John Cena, calling the sixteen-time champion turned Hollywood star "the ultimate role model."

During an interview on My Mom’s Basement, Cody Rhodes was asked about being viewed as a locker room leader to which he commented on how valuable Cena was to everyone in the company:

“You mention John. John’s the ultimate role model as far as how he conducted himself, whether it was with the media, with the fans, the good fans, the more unruly fans, everything. He is the ultimate role model. Before he became a bus guy, I got to drive him around a little bit, and he was just talking. I was, in my mind, just writing everything down that he was saying.”

“He was really invaluable as a person to be around. I’m so blown away by how he’s doing and what he’s doing. I think if you try to copy what he did… everyone’s gotta do it their own way. I think my style if I ever was to be somebody that was a locker room leader, would just be to lead by example.”