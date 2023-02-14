WWE Hall Of Famer Confirms He’ll Be At WrestleMania 39

During his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle revealed he has plans to attend one of the nights of WrestleMania 39 this year. Angle noted he will be working on a WWE project during WrestleMania week, Angle said:
“Right now, my flight plans leave Sunday morning. I’ll watch the first half of WrestleMania. I might stay and extend my flight to the next day, but I want to watch Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes because I believe he’s going to win the title.
I’m doing an appearance for WrestleCon. I believe I’m going to do some stuff for WWE as well. I plan on going to WrestleMania for one day. I’m really excited about it. This is the first WrestleMania I’ve gone to in a while.”
