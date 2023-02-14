WWE Hall Of Famer Still Set To Return In Unexpected Role

WRKD Wrestling originally reported Trish Stratus would be returning on WWE RAW this week however that never happened, in an update they have revealed plans changed due to the injury suffered by Dakota Kai but the WWE Hall Of Famer will still be back soon:

“Hate to backtrack on our 2nd tweet ever, but plans have changed due to Dakota’s injury and Trish won’t be at Raw tonight. HOWEVER, she is absolutely on her way soon, and we can share that she will be around for a lengthy program. She definitely won’t be in a role most expect…”