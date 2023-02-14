WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall Of Famer Still Set To Return In Unexpected Role

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 14, 2023

WRKD Wrestling originally reported Trish Stratus would be returning on WWE RAW this week however that never happened, in an update they have revealed plans changed due to the injury suffered by Dakota Kai but the WWE Hall Of Famer will still be back soon:

“Hate to backtrack on our 2nd tweet ever, but plans have changed due to Dakota’s injury and Trish won’t be at Raw tonight. HOWEVER, she is absolutely on her way soon, and we can share that she will be around for a lengthy program. She definitely won’t be in a role most expect…”


