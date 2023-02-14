Over the weekend, CM Punk had fans speculating when he shared an Instagram video about forgiving people “from a distance.”

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer commented on how CM Punk could return from injury by April of 2023 but his AEW status remains unclear:

“A lot of damage done, there’s a lot of mending of fences that needs to be done, and there’s been no mending of fences. At all. It’s a big situation, because Punk could be back in two months, then there’s a decision. That’s gonna be a big story, how that goes down, or doesn’t go down.”