Over the weekend, CM Punk had fans speculating when he shared an Instagram video about forgiving people “from a distance.”
During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer commented on how CM Punk could return from injury by April of 2023 but his AEW status remains unclear:
“A lot of damage done, there’s a lot of mending of fences that needs to be done, and there’s been no mending of fences. At all. It’s a big situation, because Punk could be back in two months, then there’s a decision. That’s gonna be a big story, how that goes down, or doesn’t go down.”
⚡ WWE Hall Of Famer Still Set To Return In Unexpected Role
WRKD Wrestling originally reported Trish Stratus would be returning on WWE RAW this week however that never happened, in an update they have [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 14, 2023 09:14AM
