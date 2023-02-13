WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Possible SPOILERS For Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 13, 2023

Fightful Select has some leaked information concerning tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, which includes possible spoilers for the show. Check the out below:

- Wrestlers that are not advertised but in town for the show include MVP, Street Profits, Maximum Male Models, Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, Chelsea Green and Adam Pearce.

- Zayn is scheduled to appear, as creative plans have him jumping the barricade like he did on Smackdown.

- WWE ordered a lot of things for a special Valentine’s Day episode.

- WWE also brought in over two dozen extras. Some of the extras were set for a backstage dining segment. Others were set for the Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley contract signing.

- There will be a segment with Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models tonight.

Rumor Killer On Triple H Not Being Happy With WWE Superstar

A number of rumors surfaced recently Triple H and WWE management have been unhappy with the recent repackaging of Lacey Evans on SmackDown. [...]

