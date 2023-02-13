Possible SPOILERS For Tonight's WWE RAW

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Fightful Select has some leaked information concerning tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, which includes possible spoilers for the show. Check the out below:

- Wrestlers that are not advertised but in town for the show include MVP, Street Profits, Maximum Male Models, Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, Chelsea Green and Adam Pearce.

- Zayn is scheduled to appear, as creative plans have him jumping the barricade like he did on Smackdown.

- WWE ordered a lot of things for a special Valentine’s Day episode.

- WWE also brought in over two dozen extras. Some of the extras were set for a backstage dining segment. Others were set for the Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley contract signing.

- There will be a segment with Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models tonight.