Rumor Killer On Triple H Not Being Happy With WWE Superstar

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 13, 2023

A number of rumors surfaced recently Triple H and WWE management have been unhappy with the recent repackaging of Lacey Evans on SmackDown.

Evans plays a former Marine that has little respect for anyone.

Fightful Select reports that the "odd online speculation" in regard to Evans’ status, there is nothing to it and that those spreading the rumors are "non-credible."

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #triple h #lacey evans

