The Gunns Have Signed New Deals With AEW

The new AEW Tag Team Champions, The Gunns have reportedly re-signed with the company according to a report from Fightful.
Austin & Colten Gunn recently re-signed with AEW. Austin originally signed back in January 2020 while Colten joined the company after that.
The terms of their deal were not revealed, but the duo is believed to have signed long-term deals to remain in AEW.
