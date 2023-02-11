The Undertaker Has High Praise For Current WWE Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker joined Sportsnet’s Tim & Friends podcast and some high praise for the current storyline involving The Bloodline and Sami Zayn. He said:

“Yeah, I still watch the product. And, you know, obviously it’s kind of a no-brainer, I’m watching what Bray does. The Bloodline story is just phenomenal and, you know, obviously with the Elimination Chamber being in Montreal, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Sami Zayn and the job that he’s done in that story. But that Bloodline and Sami Zayn story is so compelling, it’s so well done, it’s what we do, that’s what we do at our best, we story tell. I think that whole thing has been done, I mean, just from the layers of how it started and bring The Usos into it and the uncertainty there and the bringing everything together where it’s just a well-oiled machine, till you can see the wheels loosening up and about to come off. And then with the thing with Sami, it’s really been well done, so obviously I watched those guys. Again, I’m always interested in what Bray Wyatt’s doing.”