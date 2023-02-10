WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big WWE Superstar Returns On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2023

A big return took place on tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Halfway through the broadcast, Natalya called out Shayna Baszler to defend herself from the accusation of being a "knockoff version of Ronda Rousey" which led to Rousey herself appearing.

Ronda Rousey joined Shayna Baszler in taking shots at Natalya until she made her escape from the ring, being met by Shotzi for assistance.

