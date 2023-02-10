Big WWE Superstar Returns On SmackDown

A big return took place on tonight’s WWE SmackDown.
Halfway through the broadcast, Natalya called out Shayna Baszler to defend herself from the accusation of being a "knockoff version of Ronda Rousey" which led to Rousey herself appearing.
Ronda Rousey joined Shayna Baszler in taking shots at Natalya until she made her escape from the ring, being met by Shotzi for assistance.
After calling @QoSBaszler a "knock off version of @RondaRousey," @NatbyNature faces the wrath of both of them... 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fnsglsiuMt— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2023
