How Much Vince McMahon And Others Would Make In WWE Sale

Vince McMahon and the key executives on the WWE board would make a huge amount of money overnight if a WWE sale takes place this year.
If WWE sold for $8 billion, which is a sale figure speculated then this is what key people in WWE would make from the sale according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:
WWE stock currently sits at $88.50 with the Wall Street market value at $6.588 billion.
⚡ Seth Rollins Confirms The Beef Is Squashed Between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins was a guest on the most recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show. During the interview, he confirmed that Ric Flair have squashed [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 08, 2023 04:01PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com