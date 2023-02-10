How Much Vince McMahon And Others Would Make In WWE Sale

Vince McMahon and the key executives on the WWE board would make a huge amount of money overnight if a WWE sale takes place this year.

If WWE sold for $8 billion, which is a sale figure speculated then this is what key people in WWE would make from the sale according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

Vince McMahon $2,552,969,558

Stephanie McMahon $170,842,415

Linda McMahon $50,320,030

Kevin Dunn $24,205,410

Nick Khan $13,837,200

Frank Riddick $10,931,948

Paul Levesque $8,323,822

WWE stock currently sits at $88.50 with the Wall Street market value at $6.588 billion.