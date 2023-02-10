WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2023

How Much Vince McMahon And Others Would Make In WWE Sale

Vince McMahon and the key executives on the WWE board would make a huge amount of money overnight if a WWE sale takes place this year.

If WWE sold for $8 billion, which is a sale figure speculated then this is what key people in WWE would make from the sale according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

  • Vince McMahon $2,552,969,558
  • Stephanie McMahon $170,842,415
  • Linda McMahon $50,320,030
  • Kevin Dunn $24,205,410
  • Nick Khan $13,837,200
  • Frank Riddick $10,931,948
  • Paul Levesque $8,323,822

WWE stock currently sits at $88.50 with the Wall Street market value at $6.588 billion.

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

