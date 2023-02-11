Roman Reigns Set To Be Appearing On Upcoming WWE RAW

Roman Reigns will be appearing on an episode of WWE RAW next month.
Reigns is now advertised to appear at the RAW event on March 20 from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center. This will be a rare RAW appearance on the road to WrestleMania.
WWE has yet to update its website with his appearance, but the arena is advertising him as being a part of the flagship broadcast.
Reigns will next defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event next week in Montreal.
⚡ WWE Look Set To Bring Back Movie Parodies For WrestleMania 39W
In 2005 to promote WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles, CA WWE produced several "movie parodies" to draw interest to the big event, with WWE [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 10, 2023 03:54PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com