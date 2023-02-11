Roman Reigns Set To Be Appearing On Upcoming WWE RAW

Roman Reigns will be appearing on an episode of WWE RAW next month.

Reigns is now advertised to appear at the RAW event on March 20 from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center. This will be a rare RAW appearance on the road to WrestleMania.

WWE has yet to update its website with his appearance, but the arena is advertising him as being a part of the flagship broadcast.

Reigns will next defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event next week in Montreal.