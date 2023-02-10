WWE Look Set To Bring Back Movie Parodies For WrestleMania 39W

In 2005 to promote WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles, CA WWE produced several "movie parodies" to draw interest to the big event, with WWE returning to LA for WrestleMania 39, it is being reported the company plans to do the same again with @WrestleVotes reporting:

“I’m hearing WWE has begun filming brand new ‘movie parody’ promos similar to those from Wrestlemania 21. Miz, [Drew] McIntyre, Sheamus, [Brawling] Brutes & Street Profits all expected to be included in the promotion for ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.'”

Triple H’s 2005 Braveheart movie parody was shown on WWE TV this week.